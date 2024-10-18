Creative Planning Buys 2,462 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

