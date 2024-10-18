Creative Planning Buys 3,532 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BrightView were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BrightView by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

BrightView Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.