Creative Planning Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,695,000 after acquiring an additional 343,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 455.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 637,254 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 306,751 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.