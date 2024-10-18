Creative Planning Has $345,000 Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 140,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -358.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

