Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.