Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Farmers National Banc worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $529,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

