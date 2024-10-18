Creative Planning Makes New $306,000 Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

CHCT opened at $17.55 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 289.06%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.