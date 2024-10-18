Creative Planning Sells 497 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Catalent were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Catalent by 403.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2,792.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 509.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 147.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

