Critical Contrast: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) vs. Visionary (NYSE:GV)

Visionary (NYSE:GV – Get Free Report) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visionary and Laureate Education”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary $9.38 million 0.04 N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education $1.55 billion 1.60 $107.59 million $0.74 21.24

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education 12.64% 21.37% 9.49%

Risk and Volatility

Visionary has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Visionary shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Visionary and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Visionary.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Visionary on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides education resources to students worldwide. The company offers educational programs for secondary school, college, university, and advanced degree students that include degree-oriented educational programs, such as OSSD program, career-oriented two-year college, four-year university programs, and master’s programs; and high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

