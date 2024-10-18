Critical Review: Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) versus RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centuri and RGC Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion 0.63 -$186.18 million N/A N/A RGC Resources $84.00 million 2.58 $11.30 million $1.30 16.39

RGC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centuri.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri N/A N/A N/A RGC Resources 15.04% 11.93% 4.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Centuri and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of RGC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Centuri and RGC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50 RGC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centuri currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Centuri’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centuri is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Centuri on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

