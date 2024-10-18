Critical Survey: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) and Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Software Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 16.32% 8.88% 7.04% Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies and Software Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 5 8 3 0 1.88 Software Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $27.86, suggesting a potential downside of 33.67%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than Software Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Software Aktiengesellschaft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.48 billion 37.73 $209.82 million $0.12 350.00 Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.34 24.53

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Software Aktiengesellschaft. Software Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Software Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Software Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that delivers software and updates across the business, as well as enables customers to deploy their software virtually in any environment; and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) that provides unified access to open-source, self-hosted, and commercial large language models (LLM) that can transform structured and unstructured data into LLM-understandable objects and can turn organizations’ actions and processes into tools for humans and LLM-driven agents. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data. It also provides webMethods that integrate systems, applications, and processes through application programming interfaces or direct connections and orchestrate them in the form of microservices; ARIS for modeling, documenting, and optimizing business processes; Alfabet, which enables enterprise architecture mapping and optimal decision making for IT investments; Adabas & Natural for transaction processing; and CONNX for data integration, virtualization, and replication. In addition, the company offers professional services, which include implementation, development, and upgrade/migration services. Software Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

