Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.71 and traded as high as C$15.62. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.61, with a volume of 118,930 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

