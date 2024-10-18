CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $1,636,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $310.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 585.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day moving average of $308.43.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

