CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CVR Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

UAN opened at $74.00 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.27.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 162.39%.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

