Cwm LLC Acquires 27,982 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 187.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SLM by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 9.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

