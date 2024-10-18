Cwm LLC Acquires 5,390 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.
Solventum Trading Up 1.4 %
SOLV opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
