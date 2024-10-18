Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after buying an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average is $196.34. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $128.68 and a one year high of $243.98.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

