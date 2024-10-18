Cwm LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares in the company, valued at $95,107.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,107.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock worth $301,603. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDP opened at $30.05 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

