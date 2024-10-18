Cwm LLC Buys 480 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

