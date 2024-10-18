Cwm LLC Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.