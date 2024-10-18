Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $117,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $158.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

