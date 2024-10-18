Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

