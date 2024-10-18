Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1,293.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,669 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after purchasing an additional 744,721 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 122.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 123,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,309,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after buying an additional 141,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 484,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.68 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

