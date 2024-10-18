Cwm LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $181,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 6,500 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 68,951 shares in the company, valued at $975,656.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $212,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $769.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 68.81%. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

