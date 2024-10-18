Cwm LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after buying an additional 131,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 103,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $304.54 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.71.

View Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.