Cwm LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,482,000 after purchasing an additional 177,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,421,000 after purchasing an additional 269,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,868. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $123.46 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.