Cwm LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 2,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ opened at $67.35 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.