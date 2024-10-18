Cwm LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 385,228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,256,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

