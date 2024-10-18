Cwm LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

