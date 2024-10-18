Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after acquiring an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,864,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,503,000 after buying an additional 67,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EIX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

