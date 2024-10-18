Cwm LLC Purchases 475 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $13,350,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

