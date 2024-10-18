Cwm LLC Raises Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

