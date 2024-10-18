Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

