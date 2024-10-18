Cwm LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Getty Realty Profile

