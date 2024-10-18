Cwm LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 114,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

