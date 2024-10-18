Cwm LLC Sells 570 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after purchasing an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

