Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCB opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.41 million, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

