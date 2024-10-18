Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 159.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IYG stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

