CX Institutional Acquires New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $291.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.10 and a 200 day moving average of $271.06. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $203.36 and a 52-week high of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

