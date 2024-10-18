CX Institutional Acquires New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 390,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 41.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,156,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.78 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.