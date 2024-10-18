CX Institutional Buys 245 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $80,106.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,708.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $79,260,444. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

