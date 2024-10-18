CX Institutional Buys Shares of 6,420 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 546.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 140,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

KBE stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

