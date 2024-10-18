CX Institutional Buys Shares of 984 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.35. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $210.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

