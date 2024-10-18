CX Institutional Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.