CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $601.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $610.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

