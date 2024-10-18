CX Institutional Grows Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

CX Institutional raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $19.01 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

