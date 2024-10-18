CX Institutional Has $283,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $240,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 32,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average is $235.28.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

