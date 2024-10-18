CX Institutional Has $347,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charter Communications by 432.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $327.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $454.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.