CX Institutional Has $347,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charter Communications by 432.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
CHTR stock opened at $327.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $454.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.