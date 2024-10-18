CX Institutional Has $370,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

