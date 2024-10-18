CX Institutional Has $427,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 83.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $292.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

